2 controversial bills heading to Mayor Jones’ desk

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two controversial bills have cleared the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

Thursday, the aldermen passed Board Bill 29 and Board Bill 82. Bill 29 bans people from openly displaying guns in the city without a permit. Bill 82 requires police to offer business cards to people who consent to searches that do not lead to an arrest or a summons being issued. The cards would have the officer’s name, rank, badge number and ways to contact the city’s civilian oversight board.

Both bills are on Mayor Tishuara Jones’ desk.

