Tea lovers can sip on McAlister’s Free Tea Today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tea lovers can celebrate McAlister’s Annual Free Tea Day Thursday at 500+ locations nationwide.

McAlister’s is offering customers a free 32 oz. cup of their Famous Tea, limited to 1 tea per person in-store and limited to 4 teas per order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app.

Teas available include:

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Tea/Lemonade

Half-Sweet/Half-Unsweet

Tea with 1 Flavor Shot

PassionBerry Tea

McAlister’s Sweet Tea has sold millions of glasses in 2022.

