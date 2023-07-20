Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis County man sentenced after pleading guilty to causing deadly crash during police chase

(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man was sentenced to prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to charges related to speeding from police and causing a deadly crash.

Jerrell I. Fulghum, 23, crashed a stolen Ford Expedition on Dec. 7 at Arlington and Theodosia avenues, according to police. A passenger in the stolen SUV, Lemont Lang Jr., 29, died in the crash.

St. Louis City officers reportedly tried to stop the SUV after a license plate reader alerted them that it had been stolen. Spike strips were deployed on Goodfellow Blvd. but the SUV kept going and eventually hit an electrical box and two other vehicles.

After the crash, Fulghum ran off, police said. He was arrested and charged in January.

Fulghum pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, vehicle tampering and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which includes just under 7 months of jail time served.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
An O’Fallon, Illinois family woke up early Sunday morning after bricks were thrown in their...
O’Fallon, Illinois home vandalized and pool filled with motor oil, tens of thousands of dollars in damages
thursday weather
Spotty Rain & Storms Through Afternoon
The flooding that occurred in the St. Louis area in 1993 caused a great deal destruction, and...
The Great Flood of ‘93: The big moves that saved 2 towns from erasure
Gersain Rugerio-Rodriguez was shot and killed in Overland Tuesday night
Man killed in Overland homicide identified

Latest News

A crash closed lanes of southbound Interstate 170 on July 20, 2023.
Crash snarls traffic on SB I-170 in Berkeley
Jaccorren Riley was charged in the murder of Levi Henning July 19, 2023. Henning was accused of...
Man accused of killing suspect in his sister’s murder
Missouri Supreme Court
Missouri Supreme Court issues decision in abortion petition case
A crash on Highway 370 between Highway 141 and the Discovery Bridge on July 20, 2023.
WB lane of Highway 370 near Discovery Bridge reopen after crash