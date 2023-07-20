St. Louis County man sentenced after pleading guilty to causing deadly crash during police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man was sentenced to prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to charges related to speeding from police and causing a deadly crash.

Jerrell I. Fulghum, 23, crashed a stolen Ford Expedition on Dec. 7 at Arlington and Theodosia avenues, according to police. A passenger in the stolen SUV, Lemont Lang Jr., 29, died in the crash.

St. Louis City officers reportedly tried to stop the SUV after a license plate reader alerted them that it had been stolen. Spike strips were deployed on Goodfellow Blvd. but the SUV kept going and eventually hit an electrical box and two other vehicles.

After the crash, Fulghum ran off, police said. He was arrested and charged in January.

Fulghum pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, vehicle tampering and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which includes just under 7 months of jail time served.

