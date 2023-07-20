Spotty Rain & Storms Possible Today

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Scattered Showers Possible for Your Morning Drive

Watching Storms South of St. Louis Through the Morning

A Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon East & South of St. Louis

This Morning: A few scattered showers are possible during the morning rush, with a cluster of thunderstorms tracking well south of St. Louis.

This Afternoon: We’ll be closely monitoring a slow-moving cold front as it creeps across our area. A few strong storms are possible from St. Louis to the east and south. One or two severe storms can’t be ruled out east of the metropolitan area. It will be hot and humid, with a top heat index ranging from 95 to 100.

What’s next: Friday and Saturday are cooler and less humid. Thanks to a shift in our weather pattern, we’ll be dry. Sunday’s forecast includes a 30% chance for a shower or storm. Then our focus turns to potentially dangerous heat next week by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.