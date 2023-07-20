Sentence handed down to Wentzville man who shot teenage White Castle employee during robbery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wentzville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after a teenage employee was shot during a robbery at a University City White Castle in 2022.

Court documents state Matthew Sabir robbed the White Castle at 7380 Olive Boulevard on June 22, 2022. During the robbery, he reportedly put a pistol on the countertop and was able to steal $180 in cash.

The following day, Sabir tried to rob the BP gas station on North Hanley Road in Berkeley but failed. He then returned to the White Castle and told store employees, “Give me money. Don’t move. Don’t run,” according to court documents. When the employees ran, Sabir opened fire, shooting a 16-year-old employee multiple times.

Sabir pleaded guilty in March to robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. At his sentencing, the teenager who was shot said she was still suffering the aftereffects of her injuries. Sabir was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

