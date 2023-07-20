Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Sentence handed down to Wentzville man who shot teenage White Castle employee during robbery

Matthew Sabir pleaded guilty to three felonies on July 20, 2023.
Matthew Sabir pleaded guilty to three felonies on July 20, 2023.(Police)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wentzville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after a teenage employee was shot during a robbery at a University City White Castle in 2022.

Court documents state Matthew Sabir robbed the White Castle at 7380 Olive Boulevard on June 22, 2022. During the robbery, he reportedly put a pistol on the countertop and was able to steal $180 in cash.

The following day, Sabir tried to rob the BP gas station on North Hanley Road in Berkeley but failed. He then returned to the White Castle and told store employees, “Give me money. Don’t move. Don’t run,” according to court documents. When the employees ran, Sabir opened fire, shooting a 16-year-old employee multiple times.

Sabir pleaded guilty in March to robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. At his sentencing, the teenager who was shot said she was still suffering the aftereffects of her injuries. Sabir was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
An O’Fallon, Illinois family woke up early Sunday morning after bricks were thrown in their...
O’Fallon, Illinois home vandalized and pool filled with motor oil, tens of thousands of dollars in damages
thursday weather
Spotty Rain & Storms Through Afternoon
A man was found fatally shot in Overland late Tuesday night, police tell News 4
Major Case Squad investigating Overland homicide
The flooding that occurred in the St. Louis area in 1993 caused a great deal destruction, and...
The Great Flood of ‘93: The big moves that saved 2 towns from erasure

Latest News

A crash on Highway 370 between Highway 141 and the Discovery Bridge on July 20, 2023.
WB lane of Highway 370 near Discovery Bridge reopen after crash
The beloved beech tree located on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus is set...
Historic tree on Southeast Missouri State campus to be cut down
McAlister's Deli is giving away tea July 20, 2023
Tea lovers can sip on McAlister’s Free Tea Today
File Graphic
Man injured in carjacking at St. Louis County gas station