Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in MO and IL

In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery players have won $50,000 prizes playing Powerball.(MGN)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the drawing for the billion-dollar jackpot concluded on July 19, several winners were chosen from Missouri and Illinois.

The $1 million prize in Missouir was won on a ticket that matched all five white-ball numbers drawn – 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 – missing only the Powerball number of 24. Missouri Lottery players in four additional towns also won $50,000 prizes in last night’s drawing by matching four of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number.

Here’s where the tickets were purchased in MO:

$1 Million

  • Casey’s, 121 E. Eastwood St., in Marshall

$50,000

  • Casey’s, 400 Krestel Lane, in Lake Ozark
  • QuikTrip, 6835 E. Truman Road, in Kansas City
  • White Oak Station, 3200 Green Mountain Drive, in Branson
  • QuikTrip, 140 O’Fallon Loop Road, in O’Fallon

In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery players have won $50,000 prizes playing Powerball.

News 4 is working to find where the winning tickets were purchased in Illinois. But it has been confirmed that there is a $1 million winner in Elmhurst at Williams Liquor, located at 925 S. York Rd. There are also six $50,000 winners.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

