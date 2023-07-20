Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Police pursuit in north St. Louis ends in crash on Stan Musial Bridge, officer injured

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is in custody following a police pursuit that ended in a crash early Thursday morning in north St. Louis.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. after police tried stopping a vehicle in St. Louis County. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-70 before crashing on the Stan Musial Bridge. While officers were taking the suspect into custody, one officer sustained cuts believed to be from broken glass. He was treated on the scene. The suspect was also evaluated for injuries.

News 4 is working to learn what prompted the pursuit. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
An O’Fallon, Illinois family woke up early Sunday morning after bricks were thrown in their...
O’Fallon, Illinois home vandalized and pool filled with motor oil, tens of thousands of dollars in damages
thursday weather
Spotty Rain & Storms Possible Today
A man was found fatally shot in Overland late Tuesday night, police tell News 4
Major Case Squad investigating Overland homicide
Samuel Davis, 26, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and second-degree...
Second Northwoods police officer accused in kidnapping, beating and pepper spraying of man

Latest News

Man killed in overnight shooting in Velda City
Man killed in overnight shooting in Velda City
Man killed in overnight shooting in Velda City
Man killed in overnight shooting in Velda City
Police pursuit in north St. Louis ends in crash on Stan Musial Bridge, officer injured
Police pursuit in north St. Louis ends in crash on Stan Musial Bridge, officer injured
Francis Howell looks to phase out anti-racism resolution
Francis Howell looks to phase out anti-racism resolution