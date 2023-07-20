Police pursuit in north St. Louis ends in crash on Stan Musial Bridge, officer injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is in custody following a police pursuit that ended in a crash early Thursday morning in north St. Louis.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. after police tried stopping a vehicle in St. Louis County. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-70 before crashing on the Stan Musial Bridge. While officers were taking the suspect into custody, one officer sustained cuts believed to be from broken glass. He was treated on the scene. The suspect was also evaluated for injuries.

News 4 is working to learn what prompted the pursuit. The investigation is ongoing.

