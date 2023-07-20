North County woman sentenced for assaulting officer, hitting police cars

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Florissant woman pled guilty on Thursday to assaulting a St. Charles County officer on January 5, 2022.

Tiffany Kanzler, 29, pled guilty to 2nd-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and 1st-degree property damage. She is sentenced to 23 years.

On January 5, 2022, officers from the St. Charles County Multi-Jurisdictional Auto Theft Task Force performed a traffic stop on a GMC Denali that was seen casing an area around I-70 and Fifth Street. When officers approached the car, Kanzler refused to roll down the window. According to police, officers talked to Kanzler for over 25 minutes in an attempt to get her to exit the vehicle.

According to police, Kanzler then said, “I’m not playing this game,” and proceeded to accelerate the Denali she was in and rammed into a St. Charles County police vehicle, and then struck a St. Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy who was awaiting prisoner transport. The deputy was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Kazler fled eastbound in the Denali on I-70 into St. Louis County and was apprehended after hitting a Cottleville Police Department patrol car at Route 141 at Ryder Trail.

When officers searched the Denali, they found over 40 fentanyl pills and a firearm.

A jury found Kanzler’s co-defendant, Aaron Walker, guilty on August 24, 2022, of unlawful use of a weapon and drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 14 years.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.