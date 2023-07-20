Man killed in overnight shooting in Velda City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in an overnight shooting in Velda City Wednesday night.

Velda City Police say the shooting took place in the 7100 block of Lexington around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. A man was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. St. Louis County Police was requested to assist in the investigation.

