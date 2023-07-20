Surprise Squad
Man killed in overnight shooting in Velda City

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in an overnight shooting in Velda City Wednesday night.

Velda City Police say the shooting took place in the 7100 block of Lexington around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. A man was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. St. Louis County Police was requested to assist in the investigation.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

