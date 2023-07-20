Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man injured in carjacking at St. Louis County gas station

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was injured during a carjacking at a St. Louis County gas station Thursday morning.

Officers from the North County Precinct responded to the robbery around 5:49 a.m. in the 2700 block of Dunn Road. As the man attempted to open his car door, he was struck by his vehicle as the suspect drove off in his car.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
An O’Fallon, Illinois family woke up early Sunday morning after bricks were thrown in their...
O’Fallon, Illinois home vandalized and pool filled with motor oil, tens of thousands of dollars in damages
thursday weather
Spotty Rain & Storms Possible Today
A man was found fatally shot in Overland late Tuesday night, police tell News 4
Major Case Squad investigating Overland homicide
The flooding that occurred in the St. Louis area in 1993 caused a great deal destruction, and...
The Great Flood of ‘93: The big moves that saved 2 towns from erasure

Latest News

McAlister's Deli is giving away tea July 20, 2023
Tea lovers can sip on McAlister’s Free Tea Today
Francis Howell looks to phase out anti-racism resolution
Francis Howell looks to phase out anti-racism resolution
In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery players...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in MO and IL
Man accused of breaking into St. Louis County home to hide from police