Man injured in carjacking at St. Louis County gas station

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was injured during a carjacking at a St. Louis County gas station Thursday morning.

Officers from the North County Precinct responded to the robbery around 5:49 a.m. in the 2700 block of Dunn Road. As the man attempted to open his car door, he was struck by his vehicle as the suspect drove off in his car.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

