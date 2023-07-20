Surprise Squad
Man charged after allegedly biting two police officers outside Schnucks

Later that day, while being transported, police say Odom bit another officer on the leg.(Live 5/File)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was charged after biting a police officer while they were trying to arrest him.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Nathaniel Odom, 52, with two counts of Assault 3rd Degree - Special Victim, and Resisting Arrest.

According to the Maplewood Police Department, Odom was wanted for making a false police report. On July 15, he was seen by officers outside of a Schnucks. When they attempted to take him into custody, he resisted. During the struggle, Odom bit one of the officers, drawing blood and requiring medical treatment. Later that day, while being transported, police say Odom bit another officer on the leg. The injury drew blood and also required medical treatment.

The court set bond at $150,000,cash-only, no 10% authorized.

