Man accused of killing suspect in his sister’s murder

Jacorren Riley is accused of killing Levi Henning, who had been a suspect in his sister’s 2020 murder
Lawyer says man killed in West End was targeted
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man has been accused of killing a suspect in his sister’s 2020 murder.

Jacorren Riley, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the shooting death of Levi Henning, 21, in June.

Henning was shot and killed outside his family’s home in the West End neighborhood just before 9 a.m. on June 22, police said. Henning was on his way to court that day for a carjacking he was accused of from December 2018. The judge dismissed the carjacking case.

“I left court that morning ecstatic to share the news with him,” David Mueller, Henning’s lawyer, said to News 4 in June. “I didn’t see him in court that day, I was a little surprised. I tried to contact him and the family, and that’s when I found out.”

Up until earlier this year, Henning had a homicide case against him. In April 2020, Henning was accused of murdering Parkway West High School senior Carieal Doss, who was identified as Riley’s sister, in a probable cause statement from St. Louis Metropolitan Police.

According to the probable cause statement, a suspect was seen chasing Henning on foot while firing a gun at him on surveillance video. Police said that the video then showed the victim getting hit by gunfire and falling to the ground.

The probable cause statement then said that “the suspect approached [Henning], stood over him, and executed him.”

The murder charges against Henning had been dropped, according to the probable cause statement.

The probable cause statement says that Riley may have been aware that Henning had a court date on the morning of June 22 through casenet or other means.

