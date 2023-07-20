Surprise Squad
Man accused of breaking into St. Louis County home to hid from police

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A 20-year-old man is accused of breaking into a stranger’s home to hide from police.

Deondra J. Thomas was reportedly a passenger in a stolen car that St. Louis police attempted to stop on July 15. A police helicopter tracked the vehicle into St. Louis County, where those inside the car ran off.

Thomas then allegedly forced his way into a home while the family was inside. According to police, he hid in the home and ignored police commands. After he was found, police said a gun was found concealed in a washing machine.

Thomas is charged with first-degree burglary, resisting arrest for a felony and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. His cash-only bond was set at $250,000.

