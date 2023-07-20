Long vacant shopping center in North County to open this fall as community resource hub

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The shopping plaza on West Florissant in Dellwood sat empty for nearly two decades before Pastors Ken and Beverly Jenkins stepped in to bring a community hub to their home in North County.

“This is the NCIC, the North County Innovation Center, and that will house all our entrepreneurs,” explained Beverly Jenkins as she walks through the construction site.

The old Schnucks Plaza at 10148 W. Florissant Ave will open this fall as an R & R Marketplace, a community hub, bringing thousands of jobs to the area.

It will include an innovation center, a job training facility, childcare, a restaurant, a behavioral health facility and a bank.

“One of our goals was to provide access to capital. Many entrepreneurs, especially in the Black community, they just lack access,” said Ken Jenkins.

They partnered with MidwestBank Centre to bring access to the area. It’s just one part of a place they believe will make the community stronger.

“Beverly’s favorite word is buzzy. A buzzy place. It’s activity happening, people are vibrant, it’s bringing people together. But another thing we’re excited about is it creates a bridge and a pathway outside of our community. It gives them a reason to be here,” said Jenkins.

The grand opening will be held for Phase 1 this September. Phase 2 will renovate the former Schnucks store and include a church, community kitchen and theater.

