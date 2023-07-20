Less Humid & Cooler Friday, Big Heat Next Week

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Cooler and less humid Friday

Warm and low humidity Saturday

a bit hotter, chance for isolated rain Sunday

Big time heat moves in next week, upper 90s to near 100

This Evening: Muggy, but humidity will be falling with mostly clear skies.

Friday: A warm day with a high in the upper 80s and for Summer, relatively low humidity. Some clouds roll in from mid-morning to mid-afternoon, then clearing in the evening. St. Louis will stay dry, but a spot shower possible south of the metro during the day.

The weekend: Saturday will be dry and warm but with low humidity. A great day! And Sunday looks mostly nice to, but we may see a few isolated showers pop up at times, rain chance is 30% Sunday. Some models show a chance in the morning, others show it in the afternoon.

Next Week: Big time heat builds in next week. Right now we have highs in the mid to upper 90s, but these temperatures may warm even more in the forecast as we get a handle on how far the heat dome from the southwestern U.S. will build into our area.

