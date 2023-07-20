Historic tree on Southeast Missouri State campus to be cut down

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 200-year-old state champion tree in Cape Girardeau will soon have to come down.

The beloved beech tree located on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus is set to be removed early next week after multiple tree experts were consulted.

The university said they brought in three private arborists and experts, a community forester with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and a forestry entomologist with MDC to see if anything could be done to save the tree.

Southeast State learned from the experts that the tree has extensive internal decay.

The experts reportedly found decay in the root system, the central heartwood and in the branches.

“This tree has stood above the banks of the Mississippi before there was ever a Southeast Missouri State,” said Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas, in a released statement. “I understand the importance and the history of that. These have been difficult deliberations for all of us at SEMO because we each respect and value what the state champion Beech tree brings to the grounds. But, ultimately, our priority is the safety of students and the public who visit our campus.”

The study to access the health of the tree began in August 2022 after a large limb fell from the base of the tree.

After reviewing all the data from the experts, Southeast State determined the tree would have to be removed for safety reasons.

The tree is located near a walking path and many large branches have already fallen.

The university fears someone could get hurt.

Before the tree is removed, a family event is planned to commemorate its history.

The Crisp Museum at the River Campus is hosting a Family Day at the Museum on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public.

It will include an exhibit dedicated to the tree and activities for kids to celebrate the tree.

According to the university, the beech tree was recognized as a state champion in 1996 for being the largest known of its species in the state of Missouri.

The state champion tree is 209 inches (17 feet) in circumference, 109-feet-tall, 97-feet in spread and is about 200 years old.

Southeast State said, the American beech, Fagus grandifolia, is the only native North American species of beech tree.

