Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Historic tree on Southeast Missouri State campus to be cut down

The beloved beech tree located on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus is set...
The beloved beech tree located on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus is set to be removed early next week after multiple tree experts were consulted.(Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Marsha Heller and Crystal Britt
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 200-year-old state champion tree in Cape Girardeau will soon have to come down.

The beloved beech tree located on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus is set to be removed early next week after multiple tree experts were consulted.

The university said they brought in three private arborists and experts, a community forester with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and a forestry entomologist with MDC to see if anything could be done to save the tree.

Southeast State learned from the experts that the tree has extensive internal decay.

The experts reportedly found decay in the root system, the central heartwood and in the branches.

“This tree has stood above the banks of the Mississippi before there was ever a Southeast Missouri State,” said Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas, in a released statement. “I understand the importance and the history of that. These have been difficult deliberations for all of us at SEMO because we each respect and value what the state champion Beech tree brings to the grounds. But, ultimately, our priority is the safety of students and the public who visit our campus.”

The study to access the health of the tree began in August 2022 after a large limb fell from the base of the tree.

After reviewing all the data from the experts, Southeast State determined the tree would have to be removed for safety reasons.

The tree is located near a walking path and many large branches have already fallen.

The university fears someone could get hurt.

Before the tree is removed, a family event is planned to commemorate its history.

The Crisp Museum at the River Campus is hosting a Family Day at the Museum on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public.

It will include an exhibit dedicated to the tree and activities for kids to celebrate the tree.

According to the university, the beech tree was recognized as a state champion in 1996 for being the largest known of its species in the state of Missouri.

The state champion tree is 209 inches (17 feet) in circumference, 109-feet-tall, 97-feet in spread and is about 200 years old.

Southeast State said, the American beech, Fagus grandifolia, is the only native North American species of beech tree.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
An O’Fallon, Illinois family woke up early Sunday morning after bricks were thrown in their...
O’Fallon, Illinois home vandalized and pool filled with motor oil, tens of thousands of dollars in damages
thursday weather
Spotty Rain & Storms Through Afternoon
A man was found fatally shot in Overland late Tuesday night, police tell News 4
Major Case Squad investigating Overland homicide
The flooding that occurred in the St. Louis area in 1993 caused a great deal destruction, and...
The Great Flood of ‘93: The big moves that saved 2 towns from erasure

Latest News

A crash on Highway 370 between Highway 141 and the Discovery Bridge on July 20, 2023.
WB lane of Highway 370 near Discovery Bridge reopen after crash
Matthew Sabir pleaded guilty to three felonies on July 20, 2023.
Sentence handed down to Wentzville man who shot teenage White Castle employee during robbery
McAlister's Deli is giving away tea July 20, 2023
Tea lovers can sip on McAlister’s Free Tea Today
File Graphic
Man injured in carjacking at St. Louis County gas station