Francis Howell looks to phase out anti-racism resolution

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Parents are calling out a St. Charles County school district and say local board members are trying to put a muffle on racism.

On Thursday, the Francis Howell school board will discuss sunsetting policies. A 2020 racism resolution could be phased out that declares racism “a crisis that negatively impacts our students, our families, our community, and our staff.”

“Rescinding the resolution as it pertains to race seems to be stepping backward rather than moving forward,” says grandparent, BT Rice.

Rice and his wife tell News 4 their grandchildren continue to experience racism inside Francis Howell schools.

The anti-racism policy currently hanging up in schools was birthed as a result of Black Lives Matter protests.

“Our grandchildren come home and talk about the names that they are called. Sometimes on a daily basis. Sometimes a weekly basis,” Trina Rice says.

According to board member, Chad Lange there is a new pending policy up for a second reading and vote at the meeting.

Another fellow board member, Randy Cook tells News 4, senseless violence,” “racial healing,” “equitable,” “anti-racist/antiracism,” “systemic racism,” “socially just community,” “diversity,” “equity,” and “inclusion.” It is my observation that these terms have different meanings to different people—they are not widely agreed upon terms anymore.”

“To see them try to sunset it or get rid of it kind of in a sneaky manner by not voting on it individually it’s just incredibly disheartening,” says parent, Harry Harris.

“It’s going to affect my children. It’s going to affect their friends who don’t think one way and that’s what I think it most concerning,” says Marissa Polzin of Francis Howell Forward.

In July, a parent was sent a letter from school officials acknowledging their child experienced racism.

The letter dated 7/7/2023, says “evidence establishes the harassment, discrimination and or retaliation occurred.”

The board of education meeting will be open to the public and is scheduled to happen on Thursday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Francis Howell board member, Chris Lange. referred News 4 to his full statement posted on Facebook.

In addition, board member, Randy Cook, released the following statement on Wednesday:

