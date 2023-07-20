Surprise Squad
First Alert Thursday: Chance of Strong Storms

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • FIRST ALERT Early Thursday morning, scattered storms with a low severe risk
  • Storms may clip St. Louis 3am-7am with higher storm chances south
  • If atmosphere recovers, a spotty strong storms around Midday possible

Overnight-Thursday Morning: More scattered storms are expected, mainly between 3AM and 7AM. The best chance will be south of St. Louis, though a storm may just clip downtown, with chances increasing farther south. These storms have a low risk to produce damaging wind and hail. Plus, there is a flash flood threat for areas south because some of those areas have seen 3-4″+ in recent days.

Thursday Afternoon: Morning rain will move out, it remains muggy and warm. If the atmosphere can recover instability an isolated strong storm or two will pop around Noon to 2pm in St. Louis and 2pm to 4pm for areas east of the metro. Otherwise it will be hot and humid with a heat index in the upper 90s.

What’s next: Friday and Saturday are cooler and less humid. The pattern finally changes and we’ll be dry. Sunday has a 30% chance for a shower or storm and then the trend next week is getting hotter.

