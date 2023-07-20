Fields Foods store in Pagedale closes suddenly

PAGEDALE, Mo. (KMOV) - Customers found locked doors and no one inside the Fields Foods grocery store in the 6800 block of Page Avenue in Pagedale Thursday. The store closed suddenly on Tuesday, without explanation.

Several customers told News 4 they were frustrated to learn the store was closed and they’d have to travel farther to buy groceries.

“When they closed Save-A-Lot down, that was an inconvenience. Then everybody was good and happy when they opened this store back up. But now it’s closed, and it’s an inconvenience again,” said Keiya Rayford.

The Save-A-Lot store that had been in that location closed in 2021, creating a food desert for residents of Pagedale. The Fields Foods store opened in March to much fanfare and was the company’s 5th store.

No explanation has been given for the closing, but the St. Louis Post Dispatch is reporting that the owner of Fields Foods is in the process of selling all the stores to an employee group.

The property where the store is located is owned by the non-profit organization Beyond Housing was part of a large redevelopment effort in the area. Chris Krehmeyer is the president and CEO of Beyond Housing.

“We’re going to clear this hurdle. We’re going to get another store open as soon as we can,” he said.

Krehmeyer said there are a lot of positives happening in the neighborhood where the grocery stores are located. He pointed to a bank, nail salon, restaurants and the purchase of an empty church that’ll be turned into an art facility.

“In the boundaries of what we call the 24-1 initiative, and the boundaries are Normandy Schools Collaborative, we’ve invested over $175 million over the last decade-plus. A lot of positive things happening.”

Beyond Housing will begin construction soon on 36 new homes in Pagedale.

