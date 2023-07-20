Crash snarls traffic on SB I-170 in Berkeley
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash has caused a slowdown in the southbound lanes of Interstate 170 in Berkeley.
The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on the interstate before Airport Road. Authorities said there were three vehicles involved but have not provided any information regarding injuries.
The right two lanes of the interstate were closed as a result of the crash. It is now known when they will reopen.
