Crash snarls traffic on SB I-170 in Berkeley

A crash closed lanes of southbound Interstate 170 on July 20, 2023.(MoDOT)
A crash closed lanes of southbound Interstate 170 on July 20, 2023.(MoDOT)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash has caused a slowdown in the southbound lanes of Interstate 170 in Berkeley.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on the interstate before Airport Road. Authorities said there were three vehicles involved but have not provided any information regarding injuries.

The right two lanes of the interstate were closed as a result of the crash. It is now known when they will reopen.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

