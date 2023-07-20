Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

WB lane of Highway 370 near Discovery Bridge reopen after crash

A crash on Highway 370 between Highway 141 and the Discovery Bridge on July 20, 2023.
A crash on Highway 370 between Highway 141 and the Discovery Bridge on July 20, 2023.(MoDOT)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash closed a portion of Highway 370 Thursday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed the westbound lanes of Highway 370 between Highway 141 and the Discovery Bridge around 11:30 a.m. One lane reopened to traffic just before 12:30 p.m. It is not known when the remaining lanes will reopen.

News 4 has reached out to troopers for more information regarding the crash that caused the closure and to find out if anyone was injured. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
An O’Fallon, Illinois family woke up early Sunday morning after bricks were thrown in their...
O’Fallon, Illinois home vandalized and pool filled with motor oil, tens of thousands of dollars in damages
thursday weather
Spotty Rain & Storms Through Afternoon
A man was found fatally shot in Overland late Tuesday night, police tell News 4
Major Case Squad investigating Overland homicide
The flooding that occurred in the St. Louis area in 1993 caused a great deal destruction, and...
The Great Flood of ‘93: The big moves that saved 2 towns from erasure

Latest News

Matthew Sabir pleaded guilty to three felonies on July 20, 2023.
Sentence handed down to Wentzville man who shot teenage White Castle employee during robbery
The beloved beech tree located on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus is set...
Historic tree on Southeast Missouri State campus to be cut down
McAlister's Deli is giving away tea July 20, 2023
Tea lovers can sip on McAlister’s Free Tea Today
File Graphic
Man injured in carjacking at St. Louis County gas station