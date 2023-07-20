WB lane of Highway 370 near Discovery Bridge reopen after crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash closed a portion of Highway 370 Thursday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed the westbound lanes of Highway 370 between Highway 141 and the Discovery Bridge around 11:30 a.m. One lane reopened to traffic just before 12:30 p.m. It is not known when the remaining lanes will reopen.

News 4 has reached out to troopers for more information regarding the crash that caused the closure and to find out if anyone was injured. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.