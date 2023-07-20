Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Contract approved for the demolition of Jamestown Mall

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The St. Louis Port Authority passed a resolution Thursday that approves a contract with Target Demolition for the removal of Jamestown Mall in Florissant.

In April, a fire broke out in the abandoned mall, prompting the St. Louis County Port Authority to pass a resolution to demolish the property, which has been closed since 2014.

“Since the day I was sworn in, I’ve never took my focus off the issues surrounding Jamestown Mall,” said Council Chairwoman Shalonda Webb. “Within my first 18 months in office, I was able to attain $12 million in funding for the demolition of this eyesore. Under my leadership the Council passed legislation to use $6 million of county A.R.P.A. funds and working with Governor Parson and Senator Brian Williams to secure another $6 million from state government. Finally, Today, I am proud and happy for the people I represent.”

A date for demolition to start has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
An O’Fallon, Illinois family woke up early Sunday morning after bricks were thrown in their...
O’Fallon, Illinois home vandalized and pool filled with motor oil, tens of thousands of dollars in damages
July 20 evening seven-day
Less Humid & Cooler Friday, Big Heat Next Week
The flooding that occurred in the St. Louis area in 1993 caused a great deal destruction, and...
The Great Flood of ‘93: The big moves that saved 2 towns from erasure
In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery players...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in MO and IL

Latest News

Fields Foods store in Pagedale closes suddenly
Fields Foods store in Pagedale closes suddenly
A fight led to shots being fired in a Walmart parking lot July 18, 2023 (Photo: Mike...
2 charged for fighting, shooting at car in Walmart parking lot
The beloved beech tree located on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus is set...
Historic tree on Southeast Missouri State campus to be cut down
A fatal crash has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 170 in Berkeley
Fatal crash closes SB I-170 in Berkeley for several hours