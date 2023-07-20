Contract approved for the demolition of Jamestown Mall

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The St. Louis Port Authority passed a resolution Thursday that approves a contract with Target Demolition for the removal of Jamestown Mall in Florissant.

In April, a fire broke out in the abandoned mall, prompting the St. Louis County Port Authority to pass a resolution to demolish the property, which has been closed since 2014.

“Since the day I was sworn in, I’ve never took my focus off the issues surrounding Jamestown Mall,” said Council Chairwoman Shalonda Webb. “Within my first 18 months in office, I was able to attain $12 million in funding for the demolition of this eyesore. Under my leadership the Council passed legislation to use $6 million of county A.R.P.A. funds and working with Governor Parson and Senator Brian Williams to secure another $6 million from state government. Finally, Today, I am proud and happy for the people I represent.”

A date for demolition to start has not been released.

