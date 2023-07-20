Surprise Squad
Canceling First Alert Weather Day, But Rain & Storms Still Possible

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Canceling Thursday’s First Alert Weather Day
  • Spotty Showers & Storms Still Possible
  • A Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon East & South of St. Louis

This Morning: We are no longer expecting a cluster of strong storms to roll through areas south of St. Louis this morning, so we’ve canceled the First Alert Weather Day. That said, a few spotty showers remain possible across the area early today, and a few storms may still move south of St. Louis, but no severe weather or flooding is expected.

This Afternoon: We’ll be closely monitoring a slow-moving cold front as it creeps across our area. A few strong storms are possible from St. Louis to the east and south. One or two severe storms can’t be ruled out east of the metropolitan area. It will be hot and humid, with a top heat index ranging from 95 to 100.

What’s next: Friday and Saturday are cooler and less humid. Thanks to a shift in our weather pattern, we’ll be dry. Sunday’s forecast includes a 30% chance for a shower or storm. Then our focus turns to potentially dangerous heat next week by the middle of next week.

