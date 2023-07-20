5K Run & Mile Walk For Infant Loss Resources

Infant Loss Resources (ILR) invites you and other community members to sign up for our 16th Annual Strides for HOPE 5K Run/1 Mile Walk event on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Frontier Park, Katy Trails, St. Charles County. Participants can register for free online at https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/StCharlesMo/StridesforHope.

ILRs Strides for HOPE 5K Run/1 Mile Walk will benefit many families who have lost their babies to SIDS and/or SUID. Registration for the event is free and open to all. All participants will receive a goodie bag filled and T-shirt. We will also feature a KIDS ZONE just for the kiddos which will include: face painting, the bubble bus, balloon artist, etc.

The 5K Run/1 Mile walk starts at 8:30 AM. Various viewing stations and tents will be set up along the path for supporters to watch and sponsors to distribute water and other items.

This is our 16th year hosting this 5K Run/1 Mile Walk, and every year we’ve not only accomplished our fundraising goals but continued to increase participation. With the help of our emcee, KMOV’s Sports Reporter/ News Anchor Bryan Kennedy, we anticipate doubling event attendance in 2023! This race motivates us to stay active, compete against family and friends, and support an organization dedicated to providing FREE family resources and building awareness around infant health. 100% of the race proceeds will go to supporting Infant Loss Resources educational SAFE SLEEP and grief support programs.

For more information or to register or donate online, please visit our website at: www.infantlossresources.org.

About Infant Loss Resources

Founded over 40 years ago, as a group of parents who had lost infants to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Today, with offices in St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield, ILR serves families throughout the state of Missouri and in surrounding counties of Illinois and Kansas City. ILR, works to promote infant health and safety, reduce the risk of sudden infant death, and support families and individuals touched by the sudden and unexpected death of a baby (SUIDS). Services continue to be funded through the generosity of individuals, corporations and foundations.

