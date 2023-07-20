2 charged for fighting, shooting at car in Walmart parking lot

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) - Charges were issued Thursday following shots being fired at a vehicle in an O’Fallon, IL, Walmart parking lot on July 18, 2023.

On July 18, at around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots in a Walmart parking lot. According to police, on-scene officers determined a fight had occurred between several acquaintances in the parking lot. During the fight, one of the individuals fired multiple shots at a vehicle leaving the area.

After investigation, Raphael Madison, Jr., 25, of East St. Louis, and Marquis B. Hayes, 27, of Belleville, were taken into custody in relation to the event.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Madison with one count of aggravated battery in a public place, a class three felony. Madison’s bond is set at $50,000.

Hayes was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, a class one felony. Hayes’ bond is set at $100,000.

If you have additional information about this incident, please email Lead Detective Ben Callahan at bcallahan@ofallon.org or call #618-624-9596.

