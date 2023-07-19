State AGs oppose HIPAA privacy for abortions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) -- The attorneys general of 19 states, including Missouri, are asking the Biden Administration not to adopt a proposed rule that would add reproductive health information to that which is protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

The change was proposed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and would mean that if someone were to travel for an abortion to another state where it’s legal, that medical information could not be used by Missouri or any other state for any “criminal, civil, or administrative investigations or proceedings.”

Maggie Olivia said she’s had to cross state lines to receive abortion care twice; once before the Dobbs ruling – due to state restrictions – and once after.

“I was forced to leave my home, I was forced to see a different provider than the provider that I already know and trust and have a relationship with,” she said.

Olivia now works with Abortion Action Missouri, previously named Pro-Choice Missouri, a non-profit working to expand and enshrine reproductive rights in the state.

“What little expectation of privacy that we did have about our pregnancy outcomes can no longer be assumed,” Olivia said.

The letter sent by 19 state AGs last month said that the proposed rule relies on the assumption that states are attempting to criminalize pregnant citizens and abortion providers, which the letter calls “a false narrative.”

“Rather than respect the decisions of some states to regulate abortion, the Biden administration has instead sought to wrest control over abortion back from the people and their elected representatives,” the letter said.

Notably, the “people” largely support abortion rights in Missouri, according to recent data from the Public Religion Research Institute .

Polled in 2022, 59% of Missourians said abortion should be legal in most or all cases. Also, only 39% in Missouri said they favor or strongly favor the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The state’s largest anti-abortion group “Missouri Right to Life,” didn’t respond to requests for a comment on the AG’s letter by publication time.

Many Missourians remain ideologically opposed to abortion believing that the unborn have a right to existence and that it should outweigh the parent’s right to bodily autonomy.

This question could be settled by Missouri voters next year if efforts to put an abortion question on the statewide ballot succeed.

