St. Louis Community College breaks ground on new health sciences building

St. Louis Community College broke ground on a brand new health sciences building at their Florissant Valley Campus in north St. Louis County on Wednesday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Community College broke ground on a brand new health sciences building at their Florissant Valley Campus in north St. Louis County on Wednesday.

The $61 million building will expand the school’s nursing and dental hygiene programs. The four-story center will include state-of-the-art equipment and simulator labs to train students. The college’s chancellor said he hopes the move will help area hospitals and healthcare providers boost their workforce.

Construction is expected to be complete by next fall. The project is one of six planned across the college system.

