St. Louis City looking to fill dozens of positions at 911 dispatch centers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the City of St. Louis’ 911 center phones often right off the hook, making a dispatcher’s job crucial to help people in need.

Major Eric Larson is the commander of support operations for the St. Louis Police Department. He told News 4 they are working with employment agencies like SLATE to fill 40 dispatch positions.

“We’ve been continually hiring individuals who apply,” he said. “We’ve been taking many efforts to ensure we are getting high quality candidates, however there is a challenge in the economy as a whole, struggling to find workers for certain positions.”

Major Larson points to the benefits of working at the city’s dispatch center.

“It is a great atmosphere to work in as far at the comradery of the staff, we have great dedicated and professional staff,” he said.

On the fire and EMS side of dispatch, St. Louis City is short a total of nine dispatchers. St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby actually started his public safety career as a dispatcher nearly 30 years ago.

“You can only do what you have the ability to do and that becomes frustrating as a dispatcher because we want to help everyone,” he said.

Capt. Mosby knows the city’s dispatch center has faced recent scrutiny but he wants to reassure people that those who put on the uniform are doing their jobs and that the department is working daily to fill the gaps.

