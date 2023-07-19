St. Louis CAO assigns special assistant to review Chris Dunn case

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore has appointed retired Judge Booker Shaw as a Special Assistant Circuit Attorney to assist his office in reviewing the conviction of Christopher Dunn.

Shaw, who is currently a partner at Thompson Coburn, will assist Gore in his assessment of the case and advise him regarding whether the filing of a motion to vacate the conviction is appropriate.

Days before leaving office, former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner asked the St. Louis Circuit Court to overturn Dunn’s 1991 murder conviction. Shortly after being appointed by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Gore withdrew the previously filed motion to vacate and announced that he would conduct his own review of the Dunn case.

“In a case of this magnitude, a full review of the facts and the law is required. I could not think of a better attorney to assist me in conducting the necessary analysis. I would like to thank Thompson Coburn for lending us one of their finest legal minds,” said Gore in a press release.

“It’s preserving our ability to continue to focus on the cases pending in court, but it’s also providing me with the support and expertise I need to make the right decision in that case,” Gore said at a press conference Wednesday. “I, on the day I was sworn in, had never undertaken such a review. I could not make a those representations to the court. Kim Gardner wsa no longer circuit attorney, obviously. So, it was necessary and required that we withdraw the motion to vacate and that I conduct my own review.”

Judge Shaw is a former chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. He also served as a judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court from 1983-2002. Shaw began his legal career at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

“Roller coaster is a really great description,” said Kira Dunn, wife of Christopher Dunn. “We had a good feeling he would do the right thing.”

