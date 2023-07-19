St. Charles County SWAT team brings workout challenge to reigning state football champions Howell Vikings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Charles County SWAT team is offering lessons in passion, teamwork and mental strength, challenging area high school sports teams to workout challenges.

Montana Stephenson, a SWAT officer employed by the O’Fallon Police Department, said the idea came from a physical fitness test originally meant for departments and SWAT teams across the country.

“A few years ago, the National Tactical Officers Association came up with a standardized physical fitness test,” he said. “This so-called SWAT challenge took place one month of the year and if your squad or department got above a certain score, your names are published in their magazine.”

At the same time, Stephenson’s neighbor coached a local high school football team. He ran the idea of pitting SWAT team members up against a group of players to serve as a rewarding and fun way to connect with the community and get in a vigorous workout.

“We started with Troy High School and Liberty High School and now we’re hear with the defending Class 5 state champs,” said Stephenson.

The fitness challenge consists of five events: a timed 800-meter run, a 400-meter run with a weighted vest, 50 pounds of hand weights and a gas mask, three minutes of burpees, two minutes of air squats with gas masks and vests and one minute of pull ups. Players and team members get three minutes of rest between each event.

“It’s the hardest workout I’ve ever done in my life,” said senior Adam Shipley. “You get into it and realize you have to pace yourself otherwise you aren’t going to make it. Even then, the burpees were the toughest part after the running and just using your entire body.”

Stephenson said while endurance and physical strength are tested, so is mental toughness.

“It’s more mental than anything--it just kind of teaches you can push through--once you feel like you’re done, you still have some left,” he said.

James Jude, a senior tight end for Howell, recently committed to play football at Mizzou. He hopes to leave the Vikings as back-to-back state champions, but knows it will take work.

“Once you got guys that know each other and are comfortable with each other, I don’t think any team can stop us,” he said. “Plus, I think the better conditioned team always comes out on top, because you have to play hard all four quarters and a lot of our guys play both sides.”

Vikings coaches selected 12 seniors to take part in the workout, while nearly 70 other players took part in some lighter workouts and encouragement.

“It’s a lot harder mentally than physically just pushing past it., especially on the running,” said senior Hunter Garbarini. “Thinking you can’t finish it and then there’s people cheering you on.”

Francis Howell High School plays its first game of the season on August 25 at 6 p.m. The Vikings will face Fort Zumwalt North.

