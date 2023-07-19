Property tax freeze for seniors gets struck down in St. Louis County Council

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Council is striking down a bill to freeze property taxes for those 62 and older.

The council turned down the plan in a four to three vote.

Seniors would still have had to pay property taxes, but the amount wouldn’t have increased each year.

Supporters of this bill, say it would help seniors on a fixed income stay in their homes longer.

Those against were worried that local schools would face a slash in funding due to lower tax revenue.

