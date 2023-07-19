Man pleads guilty to 2021 hit-and-run crash in downtown St. Louis that left 1 dead

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has admitted to his role in a hit-and-run that happened in 2021 in downtown St. Louis that left a passenger dead.

On Wednesday, Courtney Curry, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash. He has served four months in jail since his arrest, more than a year after the crash. Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh suspended prison sentences on each of the counts Curry pleaded guilty to and sentenced him to concurrent three-year terms of probation on all counts.

Court documents state Curry admitted to speeding in a pickup truck that crashed into an SUV that was making a left turn onto Locust Street from Tucker Boulevard on Sept. 26, 2021. He reportedly ran a red light and was going 47 mph when he hit the SUV in the intersection.

Antoine Johnson, 46, a passenger in the SUV, was ejected during the crash and later died. The driver of the SUV was injured.

In court, Curry told Johnson’s family he thinks about the fatal crash daily.

“I’m just an average young man who made a terrible mistake,” Curry said. “A mistake that I have to live with for the rest of my life.”

If Curry violates probation, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

