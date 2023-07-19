Man charged with firing at ex-girlfriend while she was on

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges, accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend while she was on her lunch break,

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Jaylin Perry, 21, with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and first-degree property damage.

According to Crestwood Police Department, on July 13, Perry approached an ex-girlfriend who was on her lunch break at her job at Mobil on the Run. While she was eating, Perry fired approximately 12 rounds at her vehicle and then ran away, police say.

Another store clerk and officers nearby heard the shots, and the incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

Perry is being held on a $100,000, cash-only bond.

