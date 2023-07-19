Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Instagram users in Illinois could get money from settlement

This Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile device...
This Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile device in New York. Facebook says it is working on a version of its Instagram app for kids under 13, who are technically not allowed to use the app in its current form due to federal privacy regulations. The company confirmed an earlier report by Buzzfeed News on Friday, March 19, 2021 saying it is “exploring a parent-controlled experience" on Instagram. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)(Jenny Kane | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - If you live in Illinois and use Instagram, you could be in for a paycheck.

The app violated state privacy law by collecting and storing data. As a result, Instagram will be paying a $68.5 million settlement.

If you have lived in Illinois for any period of time since August 2015, you can file a claim and have until September 27 to submit one.

To submit a claim, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashing into South County home on July 18, 2023
Video shows car going airborne, crashing into South County home, killing 1 person
Jatavion Scott is identified as a person of interest in the shooting death of Iyaz Ahmed.
WANTED: Person of interest in gas station clerk’s shooting death escapes police custody
seven
First Alert: Storms Ending South of St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time
A suspect was shot by officers during a chase in Pike County, Mo. early Tuesday morning, police...
Quincy man shot after attempting to run over officers in Pike County, sheriff says

Latest News

seven
First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch South of St. Louis Until 10AM
2 Northwoods cops arrested as municipal police agencies under fire for shuffling bad officers
Two Northwoods cops arrested as municipal police agencies under fire for shuffling bad officers
CAO to ask judge to overturn Chris Dunn’s conviction
Former judge hired to review Christopher Dunn’s case
The St. Louis County Council is striking down a bill to freeze property taxes for those 62 and...
Property tax freeze for seniors gets struck down in St. Louis County Council