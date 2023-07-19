Instagram users in Illinois could get money from settlement
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - If you live in Illinois and use Instagram, you could be in for a paycheck.
The app violated state privacy law by collecting and storing data. As a result, Instagram will be paying a $68.5 million settlement.
If you have lived in Illinois for any period of time since August 2015, you can file a claim and have until September 27 to submit one.
To submit a claim, click here.
