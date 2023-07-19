Surprise Squad
Homicide requested after a call for help leads to discovery of unconscious man

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police have requested the homicide division after a call for help in the Kingsway East neighborhood Wednesday.

St. Louis City police responded to a call for help at N. Euclid and Hammett just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, police found man in the street who was unconscious not breathing.

EMS transported the man to a nearby hospital. Homicide has been requested.

According to police, no information is available yet confirming any visible injuries on the man.

The investigation is going. News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

