Former judge hired to review Christopher Dunn’s case

Dunn has claimed innocence in 1990 murder conviction
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore is appointing retired Judge Booker Shaw to assist in the review of Christopher Dunn’s case.

Dunn was convicted in a north St. Louis killing back in 1990 and he has since claimed his innocence.

Last month, Gore withdrew a request to have Dunn’s murder conviction overturned. Former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed the request, just before she left office in May.

Gore said he needed more time to review the case.

