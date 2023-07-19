Former correctional officer admits to using excessive force on inmate

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) -- A former correctional officer at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center has admitted to using excessive force on a restrained inmate.

Cord A. Williams, 35, of Vergennes, Illinois pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating the inmate’s civil rights by using excessive force under color of law and of conspiracy to obstruct justice by falsifying incident reports. The inmate was reportedly fully restrained in handcuffs and secured leg irons when he was beaten on April 24, 2022.

As part of Williams’ plea, he admitted the beating occurred to punish the inmate because he had previously punched a different correctional officer. The inmate suffered significant injuries, court documents state.

In addition to Williams, correctional officers Christian L. Pyles, 25, and Mark Maxwell, 52, were also charged in the indictment.

