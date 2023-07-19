Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Former correctional officer admits to using excessive force on inmate

(Action News 5)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) -- A former correctional officer at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center has admitted to using excessive force on a restrained inmate.

Cord A. Williams, 35, of Vergennes, Illinois pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating the inmate’s civil rights by using excessive force under color of law and of conspiracy to obstruct justice by falsifying incident reports. The inmate was reportedly fully restrained in handcuffs and secured leg irons when he was beaten on April 24, 2022.

As part of Williams’ plea, he admitted the beating occurred to punish the inmate because he had previously punched a different correctional officer. The inmate suffered significant injuries, court documents state.

In addition to Williams, correctional officers Christian L. Pyles, 25, and Mark Maxwell, 52, were also charged in the indictment.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashing into South County home on July 18, 2023
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
First Alert Early Thursday: Chance of Strong Storms
First Alert Early Thursday: Chance of Strong Storms
Jatavion Scott is no longer a person of interest in the shooting death of Iyaz Ahmed.
Former person of interest cleared as suspect in gas station clerk’s shooting death
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time
A suspect was shot by officers during a chase in Pike County, Mo. early Tuesday morning, police...
Quincy man shot after attempting to run over officers in Pike County, sheriff says

Latest News

A tree fell into a home in East St. Louis on July 19, 2023.
2-year-old taken to hospital after tree falls into Metro East home
Car crashing into South County home on July 18, 2023
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
Graphic
Homicide requested after a call for help leads to discovery of unconscious man
State AGs oppose HIPAA privacy for abortions