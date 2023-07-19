Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

First Alert: Storms Ending South of St. Louis

First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch South of St. Louis Until 10AM
By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Storms Will Taper Off and End This Morning South of St. Louis
  • VERY Humid Mid-Day into Afternoon
  • Chance of Storms Tonight into Thursday Morning

Today: After rain comes to an end south of St. Louis this morning, the remainder of the day will be dry, but very humid! Expect a top heat index this afternoon between 95 and 100 - a heck of a day for a 1:15 PM Cardinals game.

What’s Next: We’re watching tonight and Thursday morning for another chance of rain and thunderstorms. It’s possible that some of those storms could be strong to severe, but there is still some uncertainty when it comes to the timing and the intensity of that rain. Stay tuned - we may issue a First Alert Weather Day for tonight and tomorrow if the severe storm threat increases.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashing into South County home on July 18, 2023
Video shows car going airborne, crashing into South County home, killing 1 person
Jatavion Scott is identified as a person of interest in the shooting death of Iyaz Ahmed.
WANTED: Person of interest in gas station clerk’s shooting death escapes police custody
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time
A suspect was shot by officers during a chase in Pike County, Mo. early Tuesday morning, police...
Quincy man shot after attempting to run over officers in Pike County, sheriff says

Latest News

7 day forecast
First Alert: Hail & Flood Threat Tonight
First Alert: Hail & Flood Threat Tonight
Weather graphic
First Alert: Hail & Flood Threat Tonight
First Alert: Hail & Flood Threat Tonight