First Alert: Storms Ending South of St. Louis

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Storms Will Taper Off and End This Morning South of St. Louis

VERY Humid Mid-Day into Afternoon

Chance of Storms Tonight into Thursday Morning

Today: After rain comes to an end south of St. Louis this morning, the remainder of the day will be dry, but very humid! Expect a top heat index this afternoon between 95 and 100 - a heck of a day for a 1:15 PM Cardinals game.

What’s Next: We’re watching tonight and Thursday morning for another chance of rain and thunderstorms. It’s possible that some of those storms could be strong to severe, but there is still some uncertainty when it comes to the timing and the intensity of that rain. Stay tuned - we may issue a First Alert Weather Day for tonight and tomorrow if the severe storm threat increases.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.