First Alert: Morning Storms Pose Hail & Flooding Threat

Storms from St. Louis Area South & West Could Produce Hail & Localized Flooding

Rain Pushes South of St. Louis Mid-Morning

VERY Humid Mid-Day into Afternoon

Early This Morning: Thunderstorms have developed in a narrow band from the St. Louis area to the south and west. Within this corridor this morning, hail and localized flooding are possible. This rain will slowly slide farther south and come to an end later this morning.

What’s Next: After rain comes to an end this morning, the remainder of Wednesday will be dry. It will be a VERY humid day though, with the top heat index ranging from 95 to 100! Tonight and early Thursday, there is another chance of thunderstorms, some of which could be strong. Friday turns cooler and much less humid.

