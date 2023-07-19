First Alert Early Thursday: Chance of Strong Storms

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A spot shower, but nothing heavy or strong this evening

FIRST ALERT Early Thursday morning, scattered storms with a low severe risk

Storms may clip St. Louis early Thursday, highest chances south

Watching Thursday afternoon for a storm if atmosphere recovers from AM Rain

This evening: Slight chance for a spot shower, but mostly dry and very humid.

Overnight-Thursday Morning: More scattered storms are expected, mainly between 3AM and 10AM area wide. These storms have a low risk to produce damaging wind and hail. The chance of the metro getting hit is 40% but increases farther south. Those areas south have also had 2-4″+ in the past week and are more susceptible to isolated flash flooding.

Thursday Afternoon: Morning rain will move out, then the question is IF the atmosphere can recover instability as a cold front arrives in the afternoon. Right now that is not likely. But if we don’t get as much rain in the morning and some areas turn unstable, let’s watch for a severe storm potential mainly from St. Louis South and East in the afternoon. Otherwise it will be hot and humid with a heat index in the upper 90s.

What’s next: Friday and Saturday are cooler and less humid. The pattern finally changes and we’ll be dry. Sunday has a 30% chance for a shower or storm and then the trend next week is getting hotter.

