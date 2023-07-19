City of St. Louis drafting red-light camera legislation for Board of Aldermen’s September return

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Red Light Cameras were a thing of the past in the City of St. Louis but could return, or at least get the green light by the end of this year.

Board of Aldermen President Megan Green said her staff is working to get a bill drafted to push the return of those cameras.

Green told News 4 she’s been working with the city streets and legal departments for the last five months.

The cameras ticketed drivers who ran red lights while also monitoring traffic in the St. Louis area until 2015 when the Missouri Supreme Court ruled them unconstitutional.

“Whether that is having to take a driver’s test or attend drivers education if you are a repeat offender to make sure that we really are changing driving patterns in the city,” Green said.

The City of St. Louis discussed the re-installation of red-light cameras back in March. On the first day of the month, Mayor Tishuara Jones said her legal team was looking into ways to bring the cameras back to town.

“We need to do more to hold reckless drivers accountable. That’s why my administration is looking into ways to explore automated traffic enforcement or red-light cameras to discourage to reckless driving across St. Louis,” Mayor Jones said.

The City said these cameras could reduce crashes causing injuries by 10%.

The red-light camera proposal was part of the city’s $40 million Safer Streets Bill.

Now, halfway through July, Board President Green said her hope is to have legislation ready when the board returns in September.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.