2-year-old taken to hospital after tree falls into Metro East home

News 4's Deion Broxton was in East St. Louis after a tree fell on a home on July 19, 2023.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 2-year-old was taken to the hospital after a tree fell into a home in the Metro East Wednesday.

Crews were working on the tree on College Avenue in East St. Louis when it fell into the home around 4:20 p.m. Fire officials told News 4 the tree spun when it was being removed and it fell on the house. Another piece of equipment came in to remove the tree.

The owner of the company called to remove the tree said they will pay for damages to the house and make the situation. The Red Cross is helping the family.

A 2-year-old who was inside the home at the time was upright and alert after the incident but was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to a fire official.

