Two Northwoods cops arrested as municipal police agencies under fire for shuffling bad officers

NORTHWOODS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 has learned a North County police officer accused of kidnapping and beating a man was able to jump from one department to another in less than two years.

Another officer was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the same police brutality case.

“It frightens me to think that someone who can be that abusive is carrying a gun and a badge,” John Bowman, President of the St Louis County NAACP chapter, said.

Former Northwoods Police officer, 26-year-old Samuel Davis, allegedly left a man bloodied and bruised in an abandoned field in Kinloch on July 4.

Northwoods police fired him before he was charged with kidnapping, armed criminal action and assault.

Investigators say Davis turned off his body camera, did not tell dispatchers he had someone in custody, pepper-sprayed the victim and hit him with a baton.

The now-fired officer came to Northwoods police after leaving North County Cooperative in 2021.

The caliber of officers who jump from department to department is why Bowman says smaller police municipalities need to go.

“They take what they can get opposed to what they really need, and they are going to have to re-evaluate that,” he said. “This has shined a lot on several things. The fact that small municipalities are totally dependent on reject officers.”

State Senator Brian Williams spearheaded a bill into law that requires a police chief to alert the next department as to why an officer is leaving.

The legislation makes it harder for sketchy officers to do what’s called the “muni-shuffle,” which is bouncing from one department to the next.

“This is a black eye for good officers,” Williams said. ”Smaller departments like Northwoods would be able to not only get information quickly but to find out whether or not the police officer should have been hired. Also, determine if that person should be out of policing altogether.”

News 4 has learned Samuel Davis was arrested while applying for a new police officer job in North Carolina.

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Safety looked into the process of removing Davis’ peace officer license.

“Ensure that not only is this officer held accountable for his actions, but it sets precedent for the future to let folks know if you are a member of our community and law enforcement breaks the law, they need to be held accountable,” Williams said.

As of Tuesday night, Davis has yet to be extradited back to St. Louis County.

Charges for the second officer are expected to happen Wednesday morning.

The FBI is also involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.