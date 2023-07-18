Surprise Squad
St. Louis Cardinals give next generation their shot under the lights

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals gave the next generation their shot under the lights Tuesday.

Players form youth baseball across St. Louis had the chance to run the bases at Busch Stadium as part of the “Play Campaign.” The campaign is a national health and wellness event to help teach kids a healthier lifestyle at ballparks across Major League Baseball.

After hitting the field, the kids got the chance to grill injured Cardinals pitcher Packy Naughton on his life as a ball player.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

