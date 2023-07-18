Southbound I-270 shut down in Creve Coeur due to serious crash
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of southbound I-270 from Ladue Road to Highway 40/I-64 will be closed until approximately 11 p.m., according to Creve Coeur police.
Creve Coeur police said the closure is because the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash.
According to the MSHP, this was a two-vehicle crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported in serious condition.
