Southbound I-270 shut down in Creve Coeur due to serious crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of southbound I-270 from Ladue Road to Highway 40/I-64 will be closed until approximately 11 p.m., according to Creve Coeur police.

Creve Coeur police said the closure is because the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash.

According to the MSHP, this was a two-vehicle crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported in serious condition.

