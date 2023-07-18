Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Southbound I-270 shut down in Creve Coeur due to serious crash

By Kalie Strain
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of southbound I-270 from Ladue Road to Highway 40/I-64 will be closed until approximately 11 p.m., according to Creve Coeur police.

Creve Coeur police said the closure is because the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash.

According to the MSHP, this was a two-vehicle crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported in serious condition.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash flooding leads to cars filling with water after a concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Flash flooding leads to cars filling with water after a concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night and early...
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday-Tuesday Night
Thousands without power as storms roll through Sunday
Thousands without power Monday afternoon
Five people were injured in a home explosion that happened in St. Charles Monday morning
2 children, 3 adults injured in home explosion in St. Charles
Amina Alhaj-Omar was found dead after she went missing in early June.
Ohio State student missing for over a month found dead in quarry, family says

Latest News

The seemingly nonstop summer storms are leading to extra work for an already low staffed St....
Nonprofit stepping in to help as St. Louis Forestry Department operates with just half their staff
The seemingly nonstop summer storms are leading to extra work for an already low staffed St....
Nonprofit stepping in to help as St. Louis Forestry Department operates with just half their staff
All lanes of southbound I-270 from Ladue Road to Highway 40/I-64 will be closed until...
Southbound I-270 shut down in Creve Coeur due to serious crash
A tree collapsed into a Granite City home on Monday, leading to two of the residents needing...
‘A disaster area’ Strong storms cause tree to fall on Granite City home, hospitalizing two people