Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Pike County, Mo.

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspect was shot by officers during a chase in Pike County, Mo. early Tuesday morning, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. near Highway 61 and Highway UU. Police say officers with Bowling Green PD and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office were pursuing a suspect wanted for warrants out of Quincy, Illinois relating to threats to the public and law enforcement.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. No law enforcement officers were seriously hurt.

A stretch of Highway UU east of Highway 61 is closed.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

first alert
First Alert Weather Day Today & Tonight - Severe Storms Possible
Five people were injured in a home explosion that happened in St. Charles Monday morning
2 children, 3 adults injured in home explosion in St. Charles
Samuel Davis is charged with assault, armed criminal action and kidnapping.
Northwoods police officer accused of kidnapping, beating and pepper spraying man
Flash flooding leads to cars filling with water after a concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Flash flooding leads to cars filling with water after a concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thousands without power as storms roll through Sunday
Thousands still without power after Sunday, Monday storms

Latest News

A suspect was shot by officers during a chase in Pike County, Mo. early Tuesday morning, police...
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Pike County, Mo.
deadly shooting
Shooting inside South City convenience store leaves clerk dead
The seemingly nonstop summer storms are leading to extra work for an already low staffed St....
Nonprofit stepping in to help as St. Louis Forestry Department operates with just half their staff
The seemingly nonstop summer storms are leading to extra work for an already low staffed St....
Nonprofit stepping in to help as St. Louis Forestry Department operates with just half their staff