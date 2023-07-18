Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Pike County, Mo.

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspect was shot by officers during a chase in Pike County, Mo. early Tuesday morning, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. near Highway 61 and Highway UU. Police say officers with Bowling Green PD and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office were pursuing a suspect wanted for warrants out of Quincy, Illinois relating to threats to the public and law enforcement.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. No law enforcement officers were seriously hurt.

A stretch of Highway UU east of Highway 61 is closed.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.