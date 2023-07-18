Surprise Squad
New restaurant opens next week inside 21c Museum Hotel in former Downtown YMCA

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With a focus on Spanish cuisine, a new restaurant will open inside the new 21c Museum Hotel in Downtown St. Louis as part of a major renovation of the former YMCA building.

Idol Wolf will open to the public on July 25 with the hotel set to open on August 8.

Idol Wolf will feature indoor and outdoor seating for over 100 guests plus a 14-person private dining area, as well as a lounge area, bar, and billiards room. The contemporary space is a feast for the eyesthanks to décor touches which fuse perfectly into 21c Museum Hotel St. Louis’ art-influenced vibe and community-focused cultural programming.

Good Press, a cafe inside the hotel, will also open August 8, serving breakfast and lunch.

21c Museum Hotel will reimagine the 10 story YMCA building into a 173 room boutique hotel located at 1528 Locust Street.

