Missouri Supreme Court to hear arguments in abortion petition case

ACLU sued state officials, challenging their handling of petition process
By Joe McLean
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis area doctor, Anna Fitz-James, sued state officials who have stalled her petitions which aim to put an abortion question on next year’s statewide ballot.

Part of the process of putting something on the ballot involves asking the state and local government entities across Missouri how expensive this particular change in the constitution would be to them.

That role is performed by state auditor Scott Fitzpatrick’s office. Fitzpatrick is a vocal opponent of abortion rights.

“It’s a very divisive issue,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s controversial, and it elicits strong emotional responses from people on both sides of the issue, myself included.”

The ACLU sued Fitzpatrick and Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on behalf of Fitz-James, claiming Bailey does not have the authority to take such action and accused the state leaders of denying the petitioner her rights to initiative.

“Everyone should take issue with what’s happening here,” said Tony Rothert, the ACLU of Missouri’s director of integrated advocacy. “It’s Missourian’s right to direct democracy that’s at stake.”

Fitzpatrick has held firm that his beliefs about abortion should not influence his duty as state auditor to provide voters with a clear and unbiased assessment of what a constitutional amendment would cost the state.

“My personal preferences on the policy is not something that should or could be considered as a part of drafting that fiscal note summary,” Fitzpatrick said.

Bailey blocked the fiscal note summary, demanding Fitzpatrick include all the potential future abortions as losses in state tax revenue. The move would inflate the estimated cost of the amendment to tens of billions of dollars.

You officials both very outspoken against abortion, but one’s doing his job and ones and ones not,” Rothert said. “The difference is whether or not you believe it’s okay to set aside the constitution to keep a ban on abortion.”

When Bailey was asked directly whether it’s morally acceptable to disregard parts of the constitution or break the law as a means of preventing an abortion from taking place, he declined to answer, saying he needed to consider it.

“I’m going to need to spend a little more time thinking through that kind of the philosophical, moral question,” Bailey said.

The ruling in this case could set a major precedent in Missouri and could give state officials much more influence over citizen-led petitions.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

