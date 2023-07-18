Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man sentenced to 121 months in prison for robbing armored car in St. Louis County

Officials say on May 31, 2022, Mark Diggs, 21, robbed two ATM Solutions employees while they...
Officials say on May 31, 2022, Mark Diggs, 21, robbed two ATM Solutions employees while they were servicing ATMs at a Vantage Credit Union(MGN)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man will serve time for stealing a bag of money at gunpoint from workers serving an ATM in St. Louis County.

Officials say on May 31, 2022, Mark Diggs, 21, robbed two ATM Solutions employees while they were servicing ATMs at a Vantage Credit Union. The suspect came out of the back seat of a white Kia, armed with a fully automatic gun, and demanded one of them to throw him a bag of money.

Diggs pleaded guilty in April to one robbery charge and one count of showing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. His driver, Gregreonia Hampton, also pleaded guilty in May to one count of aiding and abetting a robbery.

Diggs was sentenced to 121 months in prison.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

July 18-19 severe rise
First Alert: Hail & Flood Threat Tonight
Five people were injured in a home explosion that happened in St. Charles Monday morning
2 children, 3 adults injured in home explosion in St. Charles
Jatavion Scott is identified as a person of interest in the shooting death of Iyaz Ahmed.
WANTED: Person of interest in gas station clerk’s shooting death escapes police custody
Samuel Davis is charged with assault, armed criminal action and kidnapping.
Northwoods police officer accused of kidnapping, beating and pepper spraying man
Flash flooding leads to cars filling with water after a concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Flash flooding leads to cars filling with water after a concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Latest News

A car crashed into a house in St. Louis County
Car crashes into house in St. Louis County
News 4 Afternoon Update: July 18, 2023
Richard Mayor, 60, has been convicted of first-degree murder after hitting girlfriend with his...
Man convicted after hitting, killing girlfriend with truck in Pontoon Beach sentenced to 60 years in prison
A suspect was shot by officers during a chase in Pike County, Mo. early Tuesday morning, police...
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Pike County, Mo.