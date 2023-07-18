Man sentenced to 121 months in prison for robbing armored car in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man will serve time for stealing a bag of money at gunpoint from workers serving an ATM in St. Louis County.

Officials say on May 31, 2022, Mark Diggs, 21, robbed two ATM Solutions employees while they were servicing ATMs at a Vantage Credit Union. The suspect came out of the back seat of a white Kia, armed with a fully automatic gun, and demanded one of them to throw him a bag of money.

Diggs pleaded guilty in April to one robbery charge and one count of showing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. His driver, Gregreonia Hampton, also pleaded guilty in May to one count of aiding and abetting a robbery.

Diggs was sentenced to 121 months in prison.

