Illinois Supreme Court rules in favor of ending state’s cash bail system

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois Supreme Court Tuesday ruled in favor of a law that would end the state’s cash bail system, overturning a lower court’s decision that such a law was unconstitutional.

The democratically-controlled court ruled 5-2 in favor of Attorney General Kwame Raoul, in upholding the Pretrial Fairness Act. The PFA is a subset of a large, sweeping criminal justice reform law called the SAFE-T Act, signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker in 2022.

Raoul’s office appealed the case to the Supreme Court after a judge in Kankakee initially ruled against the law. When the court took the case, it put the Pretrial Fairness Act implementation on hold.

“The Illinois Constitution of 1970 does not mandate that monetary bail is the only means to ensure criminal defendants appear for trials or the only means to protect the public,” the court’s majority opinion said. “Our constitution creates a balance between the individual rights of defendants and the individual rights of crime victims. The Act’s pretrial release provisions set forth procedures commensurate with that balance.”

The decision paves the way for Illinois to become the first state in the country to abolish cash bail and replace it with a new system where judges decide on pre-trial detention based on a defendant’s flight risk and danger to the community. Proponents of the law say it sets higher standards for pre-trial detention, creating a more equitable system that avoids low-level offenders sitting in jail simply because they can’t afford bail.

But the law faced heavy opposition from local law enforcement officials, boosted by Republicans during last year’s midterm election cycle. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine was a part of the legal challenges and told News 4 last year that the law will make it harder for police and the court system to prosecute criminals.

“[Cash bail] provides an incentive for people to show back up to court,” Haine said in a 2022 interview. “If people don’t have an incentive to show back up to court, that eliminates are ability to control the criminal justice system, and that slows down cases”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker released the following statement after the ruling:

“I’m pleased that the Illinois Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act and the elimination of cash bail. We can now move forward with historic reform to ensure pre-trial detainment is determined by the danger an individual poses to the community instead of by their ability to pay their way out of jail. My thanks to Attorney General Raoul’s office and the many people who worked tirelessly over the last months to defend these important reforms. I look forward to continuing to work with the General Assembly and our many other partners as we transition to a more equitable and just Illinois.”

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton released the below statement:

“Today’s decision by the Illinois Supreme Court upholding the passage of the SAFE-T Act is a major step in the right direction on our journey to justice. All along, our goal has been to right the wrongs of policies that have disproportionately harmed Black, Brown and low-income Illinoisans while, at the same time, bolstering public safety by building a system that centers on accountability and fairness.

The amount of money in one’s bank account should never be the determining factor of whether they should be released or detained while awaiting trial. To do so does nothing but criminalize poverty and this disproportionately impacts marginalized communities. Today’s victory is thanks to the hard work of Governor Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul’s office, the General Assembly, and the many advocates who have been tirelessly fighting for years for true community safety. We have made great strides, and we are forging ahead.”

Raoul issued the following statement following the ruling:

“I am pleased – although not surprised – that the Illinois Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act. The court’s decision today holds – as my office has consistently advocated – that the General Assembly had the authority to eliminate cash bail and replace it with a system in which people are detained pending trial only if they pose a threat to the public or are a flight risk. And it rejects the plaintiffs’ argument that courts must retain the authority to set cash bail free of legislative regulation – an argument that would have called into question decades of criminal justice reforms in our state.

“Someone’s experience with the criminal justice system should not vary based on their income level. The SAFE-T Act was intended to address pervasive inequalities in the criminal justice system, in particular the fact that individuals who are awaiting criminal trials – who have not been convicted of a crime and are presumed innocent – may spend extended periods of time incarcerated because they cannot afford to pay cash bail. The law ensures that the decision about whether people are detained pending trial is not based on whether they can afford to pay for their release.

“With the court’s decision today, the elimination of cash bail will soon take effect. Other parts of the act, not challenged by the plaintiffs, also remain in effect and will have a positive impact within the state. This includes my office’s authority to conduct pattern-and-practice investigations of civil rights violations by law enforcement and improvements to the police officer certification process that create uniformity for departments across the state, promote professionalism in law enforcement and increase transparency.

“Attorneys from my office have spent many months defending the SAFE-T Act’s constitutionality in courtrooms throughout Illinois against meritless challenges. I am proud of their dedication and appreciate their service to the people of Illinois.”

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Chris Southwood issued the below regarding the no cash bail provision:

“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court confirms Illinois’ status as the state of lawlessness and disorder. The court ignored the pleas of nearly every prosecutor in the state of Illinois, Democrat and Republican, that the elimination of cash bail will put dangerous criminals back on the street, instead of keeping them in jail or forcing them to post cash bail as they await trial. Many of those offenders will commit crimes again within hours of their release. And who will have to arrest those offenders again and again? The police officers whose jobs have been made immeasurably more difficult by all of the new anti-law enforcement measures that are in place. Today’s ruling is a slap in the face to those who enforce our laws and the people those laws are supposed to protect.”

The court’s opinion says the law will go into effect in 60 days. The entire opinion can be read here.

